More Than A Dozen Children Mark 4th Of July By Becoming US Citizens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen children from different parts of the world marked the 4th of July by becoming new U.S. citizens during a ceremony at the Betsy Ross House.

A moment seven years in the making for siblings, Rethabile, Sello and Lipuo who came to the U.S. from Lesotho, Africa in 2010 when they were adopted by their mother Stephanie Seifrit.

“It was an emotional process to adopt them and this is just, I’m gonna cry. It’s huge, especially in the current political climate,” said Seifrit.

Lipuo is now 9 years old, but was only 2 at the time of her adoption.

“I’m just happy to be an American citizen,” she said. “Happy to stay in America for the rest of my life.”

The children at the ceremony ranged in age from 4-15 and came from countries including Algeria, South Korea, Syria, China, Egypt, Guatamala and Taiwan.