Wolf Signs Bill Strengthening Penalties For Child Endangerment

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Governor Wolf last week signed a bill that provides for tougher penalties in some child endangerment cases.

Governor Wolf says the bill signed into law, which passed the state House and Senate unanimously, allows courts to take into account the age of a child put in danger and the degree of harm.

“This bill will make it so that anyone who endangers a child in the state of Pennsylvania faces a punishment that fits the horrible crime they have committed,” he said. “This bill, once it is law, will make sure that no longer can guardians we trust to safeguard our children get away with, or get off easy for, harming or neglecting them.”

On hand to witness the bill signing were the south central Pennsylvania parents of a child whose case was the catalyst for the new law.

Authorities say 11 month-old Heath Ryder died after being shaken and thrown by an unsupervised nine year-old while in the care of an adult babysitter.