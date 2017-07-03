Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Debut Dominates Box Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Movie audiences apparently found Despicable Me 3 anything but despicable.
Consequently, the animated threequel, featuring the voice of Steve Carell in a double role, earned an estimated $75-million on its weekend debut for a runaway first-place finish.
The runner-up was the debuting action thriller, Baby Driver, with $21-million.
Third place belonged to last weekend’s leader, the science fiction fantasy, Transformers: The Last Knight, which took in $17-million.
And fourth was the holdover hit, Wonder Woman, which earned another $16-million.
The weekend’s other new attraction, The House, the Will Ferrell-Amy Poehler comedy, placed sixth with a total of $9-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were significantly higher than those of last weekend, but a good deal lower than those of a year ago.