Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Debut Dominates Box Office

July 3, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Movie audiences apparently found Despicable Me 3 anything but despicable.

Consequently, the animated threequel, featuring the voice of Steve Carell in a double role, earned an estimated $75-million on its weekend debut for a runaway first-place finish.

The runner-up was the debuting action thriller, Baby Driver, with $21-million.

Third place belonged to last weekend’s leader, the science fiction fantasy, Transformers: The Last Knight, which took in $17-million.

And fourth was the holdover hit, Wonder Woman, which earned another $16-million.

The weekend’s other new attraction, The House, the Will Ferrell-Amy Poehler comedy, placed sixth with a total of $9-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were significantly higher than those of last weekend, but a good deal lower than those of a year ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch