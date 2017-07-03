Staying Safe With Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over the years, warnings about fireworks and firework injuries have been the subject of Independence Day reports, and for good reason.

Fireworks are now easier to buy then they ever have been in the past, many of these are very powerful.

Unfortunately, people without training and experience can run into serious trouble.

Last year was the worst year for fireworks in the past 15 years, according to a report released on Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the damage isn’t limited to burns or lost fingers.

In 2015, eleven people died using fireworks. In that year, an estimated 11,900 people were taken to the hospital with fireworks-related injuries.

Please don’t put yourself or your family at risk!