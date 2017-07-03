New Jersey Gov’t Shutdown Continues, Budget Battle Wages On

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —”Look, it’s not ending today,” said New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney on the ongoing budget battle, which has caused a partial government shutdown.

Sweeney says due to required votes, the earliest an agreement could happen would be Tuesday night. But he says it’s time for all parties to come to a compromise.

“Egos have to go out the door now. No absolutes. No lines in the sand. We have to have conversations and we have to be willing to compromise,” Sweeney said, surrounded by advocates of organizations that would be affected if state funding is pulled in the next fiscal year budget. “If this funding isn’t in place, people are going to get hurt.”

The budget battle mostly boils down to disagreement over Governor Chris Christie’s proposal to overhaul Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest health insurance provider.

The provision allows the state access to Horizon’s reserve fund to pay for public health programs like addiction treatment.

Horizon CEO Bob Marino said a meeting with a handful of lawmakers Monday afternoon was “productive” but offered little detail.

“I think you can see Horizon didn’t ask to be in the middle of this situation but I do appreciate the opportunity to have met with them and express my concerns,” Marino said.

Marino did not say whether he countered with another proposal.

Others, including the some 35,000 state workers that could be furloughed, are also concerned, as non-essential services, such as the DMV, are shut down.

Senator Joe Vitale, who sponsored the Horizon bill and took part in discussions Monday, called the talks “good.”

“I wouldn’t say we’re any closer. I’d say we’re not farther apart,” Vitale said.

Essential services, such as state hospitals and state police, are operating as usual. The state lottery, racetracks and casinos are also not affected.

While state parks and beaches, along with tourism centers, remain closed, on Sunday, Governor Chris Christie and his family were photographed enjoying Island Beach State Park. That’s one of the very beaches he ordered closed amid the partial government shutdown.

It didn’t take long for the waves of criticism to flow across social media, including this Tweet from his own Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno: “It’s beyond words. If I were Governor, I sure wouldn’t be sitting on beach if taxpayers didn’t have access to state beaches.”

Senator Vitale had little to add when Eyewitness News asked him whether he had a response to the photos.

“I don’t even take my shirt off on the beach. I don’t have a comment. The Governor does what the Governor does. I can’t control that.”

Some New Jersey residents say what lawmakers can control is getting a deal together as soon as possible to minimize damage to the public.

“It’s impacting everybody and I just think they gotta figure that out and fast so it’s not inconveniencing the public,” said one man trying to access the DMV in Cherry Hill.