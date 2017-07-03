More Than $93K Seized At Philly Airport From Qatar-Bound Family

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal agents at Philadelphia International Airport seized more than $93,000 in undeclared cash from a family boarding a flight to Qatar.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they found the unreported currency concealed on the bodies of the man, his wife and one of their adult children last Tuesday.
International travelers can carry as much currency as they want in and out of the country but must declare their cash it totals more than $10,000. Officials said the man, who was traveling with his wife and five children, told authorities he only had $12,000.
Roughly $3,000 was returned to the family and they were released without being charged.
Authorities say they seize more than a quarter of a million dollars in undeclared currency from the nation’s borders every day.
