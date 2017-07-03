Delaware Trooper Honored With Tactical Flight Officer Of The Year Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware State Police are celebrating one of their own who is being recognized for her performance of duties both in the air and on the ground.
Senior Corporal Jen Potocki is the recipient of the 2017 Tactical Flight Officer of the Year Award presented by the Airborne Law Enforcement Association, Delaware State Police proudly announced on Monday.
The ALEA says the award identifies and recognizes the flight crewmember serving as a Tactical Flight Officer whose performance in the operation of tactical equipment and/or coordination of ground-based assets was exemplary and resulted in the successful conclusion of a call or mission.
Potocki was selected from a pool of over 3,000 eligible TFO members worldwide.
Historic Philadelphia Hosting Summer Movie Nights
In a statement posted on their website and on Facebook, Delaware State Police called Potocki a prime candidate for the award.
“Her medic skills, instructional abilities, operation of tactical flight equipment, utilization and coordination of air and ground tactics are exemplary. Her actions had a direct impact on officer safety for ground units, and enhanced public safety by saving lives and removing dangerous people from the streets,” the statement read.
“Senior Corporal Potocki distinguished herself by leading the section in Forward Looking Infrared Radiometer (FLIR) apprehensions. Her ability to quickly orient to a scene, establish perimeters, coordinate with ground units and locate missing or wanted subjects directly impacted both officer safety and public safety by apprehending dangerous or missing subjects.”