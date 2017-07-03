Couple Shocked By $898 Bill For Uber Ride

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Always read the fine print. That’s a lesson that a Milwaukee couple learned the hard way after they racked up a nearly $900 bill for a single Uber ride.
Keith and Audra Tubin used the popular ride-share service to go to a local festival with family. They say the original trip cost $214. Still not cheap. But then they added three more stops in the Milwaukee area.
When the couple woke up the next day, they had a bill totaling $898.
“I thought he was joking, honestly,” said Audra. “I said ‘you’re kidding me, right?,’ and he goes ‘no, $898.'”
It turns out Uber prices were surging at 8.6 times the normal rate.
“We could’ve rented a limo for the whole night and had room for other people,”Keith said, “and probably, you know, saved money.”
Uber responded to the couple’s inquiry about the bill. The company said that after reviewing their trip their rates were correct.
That translates to “pay up!”