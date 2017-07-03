Authorities Capture Man Believed To Be Serial Stalker

PALISADES PARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man they believe is responsible for several recent stalking incidents in a New Jersey community.
Palisades Park police say 26-year-old Sungjae Song, a South Korea resident living in the town, was arrested Saturday. He’s facing several counts, including aggravated criminal sexual contact, burglary and harassment.
Song was being held at the county jail and it wasn’t known Monday if he has retained an attorney.
Authorities say the female victims were stalked at random.
Police: Man Broke Into Woman’s Bedroom, Asked To Stay Night
In one case, Song allegedly broke into a woman’s home and lay next to her in bed before asking to spend the night. He then fled when the woman began screaming.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)