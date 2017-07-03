Hero Campaign Looks To Promote Designated Driving

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — There is nothing like some friendly competition for a good cause, and some bartenders down the shore are promoting designated driving by shaking up some delicious “Mocktails.”

Our CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill has more on the HEROtini Mocktail Challenge.

Under the sun and feeling toasty? You might be in the mood for a drink! But the drinks being served on this Atlantic City boardwalk were shaken with zero alcohol to stir up awareness about safe partying!

CEO of the Hero Campaign for Designated Drivers Bill Elliot said, “This is the great HEROtini Taste Off today in Atlantic City. We have ten of the best bartenders and bars in at Atlantic City as part of our great HEROtini challenge for the summer to find the best non-alcoholic mocktail drink, and it all promotes designated driving.”

A topic that bill knows all too well.

“We lost our son 17-years ago to a drunk driver as he was heading home from Annapolis from the naval academy for my wife’s birthday, said Elliot. “In his honor, in his memory we really wanted to do something do something to reflected his spirit. He was a fun positive person.”

For the ten bartenders, including Kevin D, there wasn’t a thought about dipping their toes in the competition, they all jumped right in.

“My youngest brother was lost in a DUI related incident, he said. “We don’t need to see families go through alcohol related incidents like this. You can go have a great time, and get home safe. It’s all about getting home safe.”

And while all the mocktails they rolled out were different. Being a hero never tasted so good.

The competition goes until labor day, and you can vote for your favorite HEROtini mocktail by clicking right here.