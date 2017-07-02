SEPTA Changing Regional Rail Fare Collection

July 2, 2017 9:00 PM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is changing how some Regional Rail fares are collected.

Conductors are going to resume checking tickets on board regional rail trains on weekday evenings from five central stations.

The conductors stopped doing that last summer during the Silverliner outage.

SEPTA Deputy General Manager Rich Burnfield says, starting July 10th, riders will get their tickets punched and handed back to them before they head down to the platform.

“The change is that a customer who has a ticket, that ticket will be returned to them, and that the conductors will do an inspection on the train to ensure that the customer has purchased the appropriate ticket for the appropriate zone,” Burnfield said.

That’s to discourage commuters from buying a Zone 2 ticket but riding out to Zone 4.

The change applies weekdays from 3pm to 7pm at the Temple, Jefferson, Suburban, 30th Street, and University City stations.

