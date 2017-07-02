Historic Philadelphia Hosting Summer Movie Nights

July 2, 2017 9:00 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer movie nights begin Monday evening in Historic Philadelphia.

The movie nights take place in two locations says Amy Needle, President and CEO of Historic Philadelphia.

In Franklin Square Park, there will be free movies on a giant blow up screen.

“Sing on July 3rd. On July 8th it’s The Secret Life of Pets. On July 22nd, it’s Ferris Beuhler’s Day Off — that one also is with a beer garden; and then on August 5th we have Lego Batman, and on August 19th, Finding Dory,” said Needle.

And starting on July 7th, movies will be projected on a wall in the Betsy House courtyard.

“They are really unique b-movies! On July 7th it’s the classic The Giant Claw, on August 4th, it’s Earth Versus The Spider. On September 1st, it’s The Amazing Colossal Man. Those are BYOB,” Needle explained.

Needle says there will be a lot to do on movie nights.

“We are also doing a partnership with the Philadelphia film Society. So there’s Quizzo, there are evening tours of the Betsy Ross House,” she said.

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch