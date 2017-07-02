Historic Philadelphia Hosting Summer Movie Nights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer movie nights begin Monday evening in Historic Philadelphia.

The movie nights take place in two locations says Amy Needle, President and CEO of Historic Philadelphia.

In Franklin Square Park, there will be free movies on a giant blow up screen.

“Sing on July 3rd. On July 8th it’s The Secret Life of Pets. On July 22nd, it’s Ferris Beuhler’s Day Off — that one also is with a beer garden; and then on August 5th we have Lego Batman, and on August 19th, Finding Dory,” said Needle.

And starting on July 7th, movies will be projected on a wall in the Betsy House courtyard.

“They are really unique b-movies! On July 7th it’s the classic The Giant Claw, on August 4th, it’s Earth Versus The Spider. On September 1st, it’s The Amazing Colossal Man. Those are BYOB,” Needle explained.

Needle says there will be a lot to do on movie nights.

“We are also doing a partnership with the Philadelphia film Society. So there’s Quizzo, there are evening tours of the Betsy Ross House,” she said.