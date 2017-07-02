Groups March In Philly For And Against Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two groups, at opposite ends of the political spectrum, marched through Center City on Sunday to voice opinions on the current President.

Starting at 5th and Market, about 200 protesters rallied for a call for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I am shocked that we have normalized his behavior, and I think if we are going to have any chance of coming together as a country, and reclaiming some of the balance we used to have, he needs to be removed from office,” said Abby, who came in from Delaware County.

Vanessa and her daughter Katie drove up from Maryland

“We left at 7:30 this morning, came up for this because I feel strongly about it,” said Vanessa.

“It’s a very important thing to do since Trump’s not a very good president,” Katie said.

Over at Front and Chestnut, about two dozen pro-Trump supporters gathered with flags and signs.

“We have been seeing a lot of anti-marches in Philly, and ya know, we thought it was time to step up and show that we support him,” said Zack. “We are not all the same. We are not all racist homophobes or anything like that, we care about the rights of all Americans, and we just want to work together to get our message out there that we just care about our country first.”