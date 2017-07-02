BREAKING: Arrest Made In Deadly Chester County Road Rage Shooting Read More

Crews On Scene Of Building Explosion In Lancaster County

July 2, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Gas Explosion, Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews are on the scene of an apparent gas explosion in Lancaster County.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at a building in Manor Township.

A tweet from the Lancaster Township Fire Department shows the aftermath of the explosion. It appears to be a home that went up in flames.

A tweet from Rohrerstown Fire Company says at least one victim was found at the scene.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion.

Stay with CBS Philly for more on this breaking story.

