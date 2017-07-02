Firefighter Requires Medical Attention During 2-Alarm Blaze Quakertown

July 2, 2017 8:46 PM
BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A firefighter needed medical attention as crews battled a 2-alarm house fire in Quakertown, Bucks County.

The fire broke out in a home along the 1400 block of South Old Bethlehem Pike about 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Crews on the scene say the fire has been placed under control.

Officials say a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion on the scene, and is said to be alright.

No other injuries have been reported, and it is not clear on what caused the blaze.

