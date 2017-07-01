Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Delaware Valley, Parts Of New Jersey

LIVE NOW: Images Released Of Suspect's Vehicle In Road Rage Killing Of Bianca Roberson

July 1, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Thunderstorm Warning, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning expecting high winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning possible.

At 5:35 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Doylestown to near Gibbstown, moving east at 20 mph.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following areas:

  • Northwestern Salem County in southern New Jersey
  • Camden County in southern New Jersey
  • Southwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey
  • Gloucester County in southern New Jersey
  • Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey
  • Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania
  • Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania
  • Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania
  • Eastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania

These warnings is expected to last until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Winds are expected to be any where between 40-60 mph, and there could be damage to trees and power lines.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage.

