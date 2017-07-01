Source: J.J. Redick Takes 1-Year, $23 M Deal From 76ers

BREAKING: NJ Gov't Shuts Down After Failing To Meet Budget Deadline | List Of Closed State Parks/Forests |

July 1, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: J.J. Redick, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says J.J. Redick has agreed to a $23 million, one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The person spoke with The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become finalized until Wednesday at the earliest.

Redick, however, tipped his hand with a tweet: “Trust the process,” a clear nod to Philadelphia’s mantra during its rebuilding cycle over the last several years.

Redick heads to Philadelphia from the Los Angeles Clippers, and gives the 76ers’ young core some experience the team desperately wanted.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this story.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

