Storm Causes Damage To Multiple Planes At Lehigh Valley International Airport

July 1, 2017 8:13 PM
Filed Under: Lehigh Valley International Airport, Storm Damage

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm caused damage to multiple planes at the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Hanover Township.

aircraft storm damage 1 Storm Causes Damage To Multiple Planes At Lehigh Valley International Airport

Photo Credit: CAMERON HART / THE MORNING CALL

This came after the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ had issued a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning” that saw high winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

At 5:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Doylestown to near Gibbstown, moving east at 20 mph.

aircraft storm damage 2 Storm Causes Damage To Multiple Planes At Lehigh Valley International Airport

Photo Credit: CAMERON HART / THE MORNING CALL

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and thankfully no injuries have been reported.

Lehigh Valley International Airport has yet to make comment following the situation.

