Storm Causes Damage To Multiple Planes At Lehigh Valley International Airport

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm caused damage to multiple planes at the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Hanover Township.
This came after the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ had issued a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning” that saw high winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
At 5:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Doylestown to near Gibbstown, moving east at 20 mph.
Emergency crews responded to the scene, and thankfully no injuries have been reported.
Lehigh Valley International Airport has yet to make comment following the situation.