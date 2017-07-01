History Comes Alive During Pop-Up Performance On Independence Mall

BREAKING: NJ Gov't Shuts Down After Failing To Meet Budget Deadline | List Of Closed State Parks/Forests |

July 1, 2017 3:42 PM By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — History came alive at the Independence Visitor’s Center Saturday afternoon as folks were reminded that Independence Day is near with a pop-up presentation from one of the nation’s founding fathers.

Folks at the Independence Visitor’s Center got a very special reading from one Thomas Jefferson.

“In Congress, July 4th, 1776…..”

Thomas Jefferson surprised guests with a special reading of the Declaration of Independence.

“When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another.”

Kuznits: “What was your reaction to the reading?”

“It was was awesome!”

“I thought it was wonderful! It was definitely what this holiday is all about!”

Kuznits: “When was the last time you read the Declaration of Independence?”

“I needed a refresher, that’s for sure! And I got it!”

It was all part of the week-long celebration of America’s birthday, leading up to the Fourth of July.

