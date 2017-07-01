Gun Buyback In 3 NJ Cities In late July

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — A gun buyback program is scheduled for two days at the end of the month in three of New Jersey’s most crime ridden cities. But they’re looking to do more than get dangerous weapons off the street.

New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Perrino is teaming up with the feds to use a million dollars in drug forfeiture money to pay for the effort.

“Individuals will be able to turn their guns in with no questions asked and be paid, depending on what kind of a gun it is, up to 200 dollars per gun,” Perrino told KYW Newsradio.

Programs will be held at the Friendship Baptist Church in Trenton and the Antioch Baptist Church in Camden.

The two sides are also coordinating on the prosecution front.

“We will be sitting down in each region in Trenton, in Camden and in Newark and deciding which cases should be prosecuted federally and which cases should remain with the state,” he added.

Federal penalties are more stringent while the state’s reformed bail system allows for repeat criminals and others to be held until trial. But guns can be surrendered no questions asked on July 28th and 29th.

