Zeoli Show Log 06.30.17

June 30, 2017 5:37 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- According to reports, President Trump told GOP Senators to repeal Obamacare now and wait to replace it with a new healthcare plan later. 

3:25pm- On this morning’s episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Mike Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough addressed Donald Trump’s tweets. 

3:35pm- Against his parent’s wishes, 10 month old Charlie Gard will be taken off of life support after an order from a British court.

3:40pm- The Vatican has issued a statement on Charlie Gard, saying that the court’s decision to remove life support is understandable because we “have to recognize the limitations of what can be done.”

5pm- Henry Olsen, Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, joins the show to talk about his new book, “The Working Class Republican: Ronald Reagan and the Return of Blue Collar Conservatism.”

5:15pm- Jonah Goldberg, Senior Editor of National Review, disputed the conclusion reached in Henry Olsen’s book, “The Working Class Republican.”

5:25pm- While being interviewed on MSNBC’s All in With Chris Hayes, Sen. Bernie Sanders avoided answering questions about the FBI investigation he and his wife are currently under. 

5:30pm- In response to the President’s tweet about Mike Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Donny Deutsch challenged Trump to a fight.

5:35pm- Adam Carolla, comedian and NY Times bestselling author, joins the show to discuss his new movie “No Safe Spaces.”

5:50pm- Megan Ferraro, from the Zac Foundation, calls in to talk about water safety for kids. 

 

