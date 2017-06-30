Wolf Vetoes Bill To Prohibit Plastic Bag Bans

HARRISBURG (CBS) — As promised, Governor Wolf has vetoed a bill that would prevent cities like Philadelphia and other municipalities from banning or taxing plastic bags.

Governor Wolf said last week that he would nix the bill, and Friday he took out his veto pen.

The bill would have prevented municipalities from banning, taxing, surcharging, or assessing fees for recyclable plastic bags. In his veto message, the governor says the bill would do more than that.

He says it would have potentially thwarted local governments’ obligation under the state constitution to protect and preserve the environmental resources in their communities.

Wolf goes on to say he believes state government should preempt local governments only on “rare occasions.”

An organization representing township officials in Pennsylvania praised the veto while supporters of the measure say the veto will hurt workers in the packaging industry.