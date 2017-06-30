What’s Cooking on 1060: Philly Gets New Celebrity Chef Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has a new restaurant opened by a ‘Top Chef’ contestant. The food is refined French-Creole-Haitian cuisine located in the city’s Midtown Village neighborhood.

Due to an arson fire, Maison 208 located at 208 south 13th Street took three years to complete — but now that it’s open, chef/owner Sylva Senat says he’s nervous.

“Making sure it’s somewhat perfect, because we had so much time so there’s really no excuses for mistakes.”

The first thing you notice is the decor.

“There is a 90-foot mural outside of the building. It’s designed and curated by James Burns, which is a local muralist with the Mural Arts Program. After he built it, we commissioned him to continue the work inside of the restaurant.”

And Senat says some of the food was inspired by his stint on television.

“And that actually was the whole backbone for the whole dorad, which was a southern fried fish that I created on the show — that, and the lollipops! So actually there are two dishes that I created on Top Chef that made their way onto the menu!”

Downstairs, there are about 42 seats which will increase once they add alfresco dining:

“But upstairs we have a more loungey area that we are calling ‘The Social.’ So it’s more for sipping and drinking champagne and cocktails and after-dinner desserts.”

Senat describes more of his menu in detail and explains what he learned on Top Chef in this week’s What’s Cooking podcast, which you can subscribe to on Apple Podcasts or wherever you download them.

