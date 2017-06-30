Summerfest: Philadelphia’s History Of Independence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is known for its powerful history.

Delegates from the 13 colonies were inside what is now known as Independence Hall exactly 241 years ago this week. They were getting closer to declaring independence from King George III.

Long before that scorching summer of 1976, the Lenape Indians settled along the Delaware River in the 1600s. The Dutch, Finns, and Swedes then moved in.

“I don’t think there’s any other city in the United States that can come even near Philadelphia for its history or its importance with the nation,” Dr. Lee Arnold with the Historical Society of Pennsylvania said.

In 1682, a proud Quaker named William Penn founded Philadelphia. The “Penn” in Pennsylvania isn’t even named after Penn. The state is named after another William Penn; his father Admiral William Penn. King Charles II owed the admiral money, but instead of paying him with money, he gifted Penn land.

Arnold gave us an exclusive look at William Penn’s personal letters. In one he wrote about his dissatisfaction with Pennsylvania being named after his family.

“Quakers don’t believe in putting on airs or naming things after themselves or even sitting for portraits,” Arnold said.

That doesn’t mean someone can’t quickly draw you when you’re unaware. Arnold displayed rare pastels of William Penn and his wife Hannah Callowhill Penn. Both were drawn from life. The pastels are just another treasure Arnold mentions when his friends from other cities don’t give Philadelphia the credit it deserves.

“They say Boston where America starts. It’s like oh please, Boston?” Arnold said with a chuckle.