Study Finds Napping Is Lowering Risk Of Fatal Heart Problems

June 30, 2017 3:36 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is here—and what is better than a nap on the hammock or the porch.

That mid-afternoon nap could be good for your health.

Studies have shown a little mid-day snooze seems to reduce risks for fatal heart problems.

In a study performed in Greece those who napped at least three times a week for 30 minutes, they had a 37 percent lower risk of dying from heart attacks or other heart problems than those who did not nap.

A daytime siesta, or nap, is popular in many cultures, especially those in warmer climates.

There’s no reason we can’t get on the bandwagon.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch