Study Finds Napping Is Lowering Risk Of Fatal Heart Problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is here—and what is better than a nap on the hammock or the porch.

That mid-afternoon nap could be good for your health.

Studies have shown a little mid-day snooze seems to reduce risks for fatal heart problems.

In a study performed in Greece those who napped at least three times a week for 30 minutes, they had a 37 percent lower risk of dying from heart attacks or other heart problems than those who did not nap.

A daytime siesta, or nap, is popular in many cultures, especially those in warmer climates.

There’s no reason we can’t get on the bandwagon.