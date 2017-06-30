Report: Sixers Will Seek One-Year Deals, Not Ideal For J.J. Redick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers need a veteran leader who can make three’s and stretch the floor, ideally at the guard position.

J.J. Redick seems like a perfect match.

Not so fast.

According to ESPN’s highly respect basketball analyst Zach Lowe, the Sixers “have told agents they will seek one-year deals this summer to preserve future space — and possibly use some of their current room to extend Robert Covington.”

A one-year deal will be a hard sell for Redick, who is 33, looking to sign his last big contract.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets will make a “hard push” for the Clippers shooting guard. Redick owns a home in Brooklyn.

Redick averages 4.4 three-point attempts in 24.9 minutes per game for his career, shooting at a 41.5-percent clip from beyond the arc. In Philly or Brooklyn, he would almost certainly see an increase in shot attempts.