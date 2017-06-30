Police Release Sketch Of Suspect, Reward Offered In Chester County Road Rage Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Late Friday afternoon, police released a sketch of the suspected man they say was involved in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in West Goshen Township.

Police Chief Joseph Gleason told reporters, “Bianca (Nikol Roberson) was viciously murdered during a road rage incident…”

Crime Stoppers has offered up a $5,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who police say shot and killed a woman as they were merging on Route 100 south in West Goshen Township.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says they are talking to witnesses and getting tips as the hunt continues for the driver of the red pick-up truck involved in the deadly altercation.

“The suspect is a white male, medium build, age 30-40, with blond hair or light brown hair. So the police in three states are on the lookout for this suspect and will not stop until they find him,” Hogan said.

READ: DA: High School Grad Gunned Down By Truck Driver In Road Rage Crash

18-year-old Bianca Roberson was going south on Route 100 south near 202 around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. At a merge, Hogan says the driver of the pick-up truck shot Roberson in the head.

He says she died instantly, her car went off the road, and slammed into a tree.

The pickup is seen in video going down the shoulder onto 202 getting off on Paoli Pike.

Roberson had just graduated high school and was getting ready for her freshman year at Jacksonville University.