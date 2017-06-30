Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Philadelphia earlier this week.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 29-37-46-53-68, and the red Powerball 08, to win $100,000, during Wednesday’s drawing.

The ticket was sold with the $1 Power Play option, which boosted the prize to $100,000 instead of $50,000 because the drawn multiplier was two.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at a Wawa located in the 9300 block of  Krewstown Road.

The Wawa will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $106 million, or $67.7 million cash, for the Saturday, July 1, drawing.

