Katrina Pierson: ‘The President Will Always Defend Himself’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Political strategist and former spokesperson for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Katrina Pierson, defended his attacks against cable news hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Trump feels betrayed by the MSNBC duo.

“The President will always defend himself and when he does it, particularly, in this case, it is usually very graphic and he, obviously, used words that many people don’t use in politics to really get his point across. He absolutely painted the picture as someone who he felt was disgustingly being two-faced because, again, he’s mentioned several times that these individuals were always begging him for things. Then, every day, they’re calling him a liar and attacking his family. He fights back.”

She also discussed the fate of the Republican efforts to pass health reform legislation, saying if they fail to deliver there will be a penalty to pay at the ballot box next year.

“If we do not get something done on health care, we’re talking about more than just one Senate seat or several House seats that are going to be up for grabs, simply because Republican voters, they’re not just going to pull the lever anymore. They have to produce. They have to deliver on some of these promises. People are tired of the games that Washington is playing.”

Pierson believes that many conservative voters will abandon the GOP if they do not pass the agenda they campaigned on during the 2016 election cycle.

“This is not just about health care though, because this is also tied into tax reform. It’s going to be very, very difficult come 2018 to even get people to the polls. Look at Mitt Romney’s campaign, look at John McCain’s campaign, there’s a lot of people that are still stuck in this 2006 Republican mentality and I know from being on the front lines for the better part of the last decade that there are several staunch, grass-roots supporters that will absolutely refuse to even turn out at all. The position is if we’re going to get liberal policies under Republicans, then what are we doing anyway?”