News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 30

June 30, 2017 8:51 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: 4th of July, Adele, Chris Butler, Chris Stigall, Dave Dougherty, Donald Trump, Janet Yellen, Joe and Mika, Jumanji, Kate McCloud, Liberty USO, Philadelphia Phillies, Philly.com, Seth Williams, Social Media Day, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, The Politically Incorrect Guide to the American Revolution, Twitter, Venus Williams, What's Trending

Chris discusses the guilty plea from Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams to corruption charges, Donald Trump’s Twitter attack on Morning Joe and a bill addressing sanctuary cities passing in the House of Representatives. He spoke to economist Chris Butler about Janet Yellen’s comments on the state of the economy at, Kate McCloud from the Liberty USO about their salute to veterans that will occur at the Phillies game on the 4th of July and Dave Dougherty about his book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to the American Revolution.

6:00 Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty to corruption charges yesterday.

6:04 Philly.com: Williams guilty plea changes little.

6:19 Donald Trump attacked Joe and Mika on Twitter yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: Joe and Mika, Venus Williams, 4th of July

7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler about Janet Yellen’s comments on the state of the economy.

7:19 Joe and Mika respond to Donald Trump’s attacks on them.

8:00 Chris talks with Kate McCloud from the Liberty USO about their salute to veterans that will occur at the Phillies game on the 4th of July.

8:20 Chris speaks with author Dave Dougherty about his book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to the American Revolution.

8:35 What’s Trending: Social Media Day, Adele, Jumanji, Baby Driver, Spider-Man

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch