News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 30

Chris discusses the guilty plea from Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams to corruption charges, Donald Trump’s Twitter attack on Morning Joe and a bill addressing sanctuary cities passing in the House of Representatives. He spoke to economist Chris Butler about Janet Yellen’s comments on the state of the economy at, Kate McCloud from the Liberty USO about their salute to veterans that will occur at the Phillies game on the 4th of July and Dave Dougherty about his book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to the American Revolution.
6:00 Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty to corruption charges yesterday.
6:04 Philly.com: Williams guilty plea changes little.
6:19 Donald Trump attacked Joe and Mika on Twitter yesterday.
6:35 What’s Trending: Joe and Mika, Venus Williams, 4th of July
7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler about Janet Yellen’s comments on the state of the economy.
7:19 Joe and Mika respond to Donald Trump’s attacks on them.
8:00 Chris talks with Kate McCloud from the Liberty USO about their salute to veterans that will occur at the Phillies game on the 4th of July.
8:20 Chris speaks with author Dave Dougherty about his book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to the American Revolution.
8:35 What’s Trending: Social Media Day, Adele, Jumanji, Baby Driver, Spider-Man