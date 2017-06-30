NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Program Unveiled For Immigrants Wanting To Learn English

June 30, 2017 4:47 PM By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new map was unveiled in Philadelphia on Friday which gives the location of all “English as a Second Language” locations in the city.

The ESL Map is an online tool showing where every ESL class is being held.

“Philadelphia’s adults who want to learn English can now use this interactive map to find nearly 30 ESL provider locations throughout their neighborhoods,” said Diane Inverso, Executive Director of the Office of Adult Education.

Mayor Jim Kenney says this is just another way to make Philadelphia more welcoming to the immigrant community.

“It will make it so much easier for our newest Philadelphians to assimilate into their new city, by making it easier to access services and get to know their way around,” Kenney said.

To find out more go to PhilaLiteracy.org

