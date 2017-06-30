Gas Prices Hit Historic Low Across Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Gas prices have hit historic summer lows, which is welcome news for the 44.2 million Americans expected to hit the road this holiday weekend.

Right now, analysts say the national average for gas is $2.25 a gallon.

That’s the lowest it’s been for the Independence Day weekend since 2005!

The price drops slightly in Delaware and costs slightly more in Pennsylvania.

All of these cost changes are due to an oversupply of crude oil, and those in our region are not taking that for granted.

“We’re going down to a lake in Harrisburg this weekend and because the gas prices are low, we’re able to do that,” said Kelli Voorhees of Langhorne.

As many head to a fun holiday weekend destination, AAA is reminding drivers to check car tires, batteries, and fluids.

Analysts had initially predicted gas prices to hit nearly $3 a gallon this summer.

