Furkan Korkmaz’s Agent Hints He Will Join 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More good things for the 76ers. So many good things.
According to all reports and speculation, the Sixers 26th overall pick last year — Furkan Korkmaz — is expected to join the team for this upcoming season.
Korkmaz’s agent tweeted this on Friday morning in Turkish.
The rough translation of that tweet is: 76ers fans have more reason to drink Turkish beer now.
Liberty Ballers’ Jake Pavorsky says this tweet “basically confirms” that Korkmaz will join the Sixers.
94WIP’s Jon Johnson confirms this.
After the draft, Sixers coach Brett Brown admitted there was a “strong chance” Korkmaz would join the team this season.
Korkmaz is a 19-year-old 6’7″ wing player.
Update: