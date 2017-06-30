Furkan Korkmaz’s Agent Hints He Will Join 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More good things for the 76ers. So many good things.

According to all reports and speculation, the Sixers 26th overall pick last year — Furkan Korkmaz — is expected to join the team for this upcoming season.

Korkmaz’s agent tweeted this on Friday morning in Turkish.

76'ers taraftarlarinin daha fazla Turk birasi icmek icin bir sebebi var! #BeoBasket #IstBasket — Misko4Raznatovic (@MiskoRaznatovic) June 30, 2017

The rough translation of that tweet is: 76ers fans have more reason to drink Turkish beer now.

Liberty Ballers’ Jake Pavorsky says this tweet “basically confirms” that Korkmaz will join the Sixers.

Missed this tweet from Korkmaz's agent. Basically confirming Korkmaz will be joining the Sixers in 2017. https://t.co/UmjMDvh63T — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) June 30, 2017

94WIP’s Jon Johnson confirms this.

Yes, Furkan Korkmaz is coming over to play for Sixers for 2017-18 season. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) June 30, 2017

How badly do players want to join the Sixers? Furkan Korkmaz will fork up roughly $1.35 million out of his own pocket. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) June 30, 2017

After the draft, Sixers coach Brett Brown admitted there was a “strong chance” Korkmaz would join the team this season.

Korkmaz is a 19-year-old 6’7″ wing player.

Update: