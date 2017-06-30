Bucks County Woman Raising Awareness Of Diving Safety

June 30, 2017 9:00 PM By Kim Glovas
BUCKS COUNTY (CBS) — Summer means swimming, diving, and diving accidents.

A local woman is spreading the word about the perils of diving. She’s also fundraising for the Mid-Atlantic Spinal Cord Injury Fund.

23-year-old Lauren Shevchek took a dive four years ago, into water she couldn’t see through.

Now, she’s a quadriplegic, but she’s also working to get her neurological system to respond again. She does physical therapy five days a week at Project Walk in Mount Laurel.

“By working your legs and working your core, even if you don’t have sensation or movement in it to begin with, doesn’t mean that you can’t regain it back through consistently trying to move and trying to activate those muscles,” Shevchek explained.

Insurance covers 20-hours of PT a year. So summer is for fundraising.

“It’s very important for us to fundraise, because this is not covered by insurance,” said Shevchek.

She’s holding a golf tournament on July 24th to pay medical bills and more. For more information go to HelpHopeLive.org.

