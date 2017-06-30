Ben Simmons Works Out At 2AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people question Ben Simmons’ desire to be great.
I don’t. I know better than that.
Simmons, who turns 21 on July 20th, posted videos of himself working out on his Instagram story at 2:12 a.m. E.T. on Friday.
In the video Simmons said, “This things no joke man.”
Simmons, a 6’10” forward with point-guard like qualities, missed his entire rookie season last year after being the No. 1 overall pick due to a foot injury. He is fully recovered and is expected to play in the preseason.