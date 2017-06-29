Well Known Philly Bakery Prepares 4th Of July Tradition

June 29, 2017 9:28 PM By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia bakery is furiously baking right for the ultimate birthday cake that will be ready for the Fourth of July.

It will be distributed for free on Independence Day at the Independence Visitor’s Center.

Joseph Termini, of Termini Brothers Bakery, says it takes a lot of work to make 2500 cupcakes and a five-tier cake for America’s birthday.

img 0704 Well Known Philly Bakery Prepares 4th Of July Tradition

From L-R: Nick Fossell (cake decorator), Joseph Termini (Termini’s bakery General Manager), Vincent Termini Sr. (Bakery owner) with the starting batch of Independence Day cupcakes. (credit: Hadas Kuznits)

“The actual baking of the cupcakes and the cake has to take place probably about a week beforehand because we make everything by hand,” he explained.

He says right now, they’re still in the process of just baking everything.

“Starting on Monday, we will actually be starting to ice the birthday cake,” Joseph said.

Termini Brothers have made Philadelphia’s official birthday cake for six years now, and Joseph says it’s an incredible honor.

“Because my grandfather had such a passion for this country, I mean, he came here with nothing,” said Joseph. “So when we were approached to do this, my brother and I said this is the perfect opportunity for us to honor my grandfather’s memory.”

