Police Pull Over Driver Who Towered Objects On Roof

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – For one driver in New Hampshire, putting stuff in the trunk just wouldn’t cut it.
Photos shared by the New Hampshire State Police shows a car towering with everything from lamps, to a bike, even a dresser!
“Driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby,” said police in the Facebook post. “These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecure and cause an accident. Please keep our roadways safe!”
According to the Associated Press, police issued the driver a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.