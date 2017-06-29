The Reasons Behind Deadlocked Juries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Recent high profile cases like the Bill Cosby sex assault case, and the David Creato murder trial, resulted in deadlocked juries. But why?

Some experts think political divides could have something to do with it.

“People bring their own preconceived notions about what truth and justice are,” said attorney James Funt.

Funt has tried numerous criminal cases before a jury. He says when you bring together 12 diverse people, it’s not easy to get a unanimous decision.

And if you add a high profile defendant or an emotionally charged crime, it makes it harder for a jury to come together.

“When you have somebody who has a lot of power, or lots of money, or there’s a sexual charged issue; it tends to cause people to look at situations in a warped reality,” said Funt.

Dan Rendine is part of the Philadelphia Jury Commission and has tried more than 200 cases; he says lawyers try to weed out biased jurors but some slip through and simply take a side and refuse to budge.

“Facts don’t add up to certain people because they are looking at the facts from their own perspective,” he said.

A recent study cited weak evidence and ineffective prosecutors as the most likely reason for deadlock.