BREAKING: Seth Williams Pleads Guilty In Corruption Case, Resigns As Philly DA

The Dom Giordano Show: Senator Rand Paul | June 29

June 29, 2017 11:54 AM By Dom Giordano
9:00- Pennsylvania State Senate votes in favor of bill that would give teachers.

9:10-State Senator Daylin Leach voices his opposition.

9:35-Congress set to vote on “Kate’s Law” today to address illegal immigrant criminals.

9:50-Elmo weighs in on the refugee crisis. 

10:00-Senator Rand Paul joined discussing the Republican health care bill.

10:20-President Trump attacks Morning Joe. 

10:35-Zach Rehl joined discussing the “March for Trump” on July 2nd in Philadelphia.

11:00- Former District Attorney Seth Williams will plead guilty to bribery charges. 

11:35-Prototypes for the wall being built.

