Philly DA Seth Williams To Plead Guilty In Corruption Case

June 29, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams will be pleading  guilty in his corruption case.

Williams was charged with 29 counts of corruption and bribery charges.

Day 7 Of Testimony In Seth Williams Trial Focuses On Campaign Finances 

Williams is accused of taking more than $34,000 in illegal gifts, money, and trips in exchange for favors using his official title.

At the bench of the case was Judge Paul Diamond, who set a quick pace for the case and said a speedy trial was in the best interest of the public.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY. STAY WITH CBSPHILLY.COM FOR UPDATES. 

 

