Philly DA Seth Williams To Plead Guilty In Corruption Case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams will be pleading guilty in his corruption case.
Williams was charged with 29 counts of corruption and bribery charges.
Williams is accused of taking more than $34,000 in illegal gifts, money, and trips in exchange for favors using his official title.
At the bench of the case was Judge Paul Diamond, who set a quick pace for the case and said a speedy trial was in the best interest of the public.
