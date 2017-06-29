Guidelines Set For Revised Travel Ban

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision on the travel ban means the president’s modified plan goes into effect Thursday evening at 8pm.

Immigration lawyers and advocates are hoping this revision is not as chaotic as the initial ban.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania is preparing for continued confusion about the modified ban. The ACLU’s Molly Tack-Hooper says the travel ban is vague in its interpretation.

“You can come visit your step-sister but not your grandma. You can’t come see your fiance, but if you’ve actually gotten married, then it’s a sufficiently close relationship. These distinctions seem arbitrary and not necessarily consistent with the language or spirit of the Supreme Court order,” Tack-Hooper said.

Tack-Hooper expects more litigation over the summer as people try and determine if it applies to their particular case.

She says that people with visas should be able to travel freely, but that depends on the federal government’s interpretation of each case.

The Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision on the issue in October.