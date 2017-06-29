Recipients Of Medical Marijuana Permits Share Their Thoughts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Of the three sites in Philadelphia, only two have the required city permits, and one of those has been the center of controversy because of its proximity to a day care provider.

Councilwoman Cherelle Parker has challenged the permit for the Terra Vida Center on Stenton Avenue in Mt. Airy. After the license was awarded, Parker said she was extremely disappointed.

She says she and the community remain vehemently opposed to the site because of security, parking, traffic, and proximity to a daycare.

Pharma Cann received a license for a site in Franklin Mills, but the city has not granted the company a zoning permit. Its general counsel, Jeremy Unruh, says it’s still in the process of applying, and will probably apply for two more sites as well.

“We need to get one up and running and locate property for the other two, and then make our introduction to those communities and the decision-makers and stakeholders in those areas and make sure that they’re comfortable with our operation and our use,” Unruh said.

Unruh says Pharma Cann already has dispensaries in Illinois and New York.

“The Commonwealth has learned a lot of lessons from watching those other states that have come before it, and we expect there to be a really great program once it gets up and running and off the ground,” he said.

The third license went to Restore Integrative Wellness.

Owner Steve O says he’s very excited about the potential of his site on Frankford Avenue.

“Obviously we have grand visions for this place. I think it’s situated ideally for the medical cannabis patient population. It’s very accessible,” he said. “I really do believe in this medicine, and I’m really ecstatic that we can service a wide variety of patients in a very densely populated area.”

The site is the closest to Center City.