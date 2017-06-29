Top 10 Philly Athletes Age 25 Or Younger

BREAKING: Philly DA Seth Williams To Plead Guilty In Corruption Case 

June 29, 2017 9:57 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since 2012, we’ve been saying Philly sports is going to get better soon.

But now I think we’re seriously on the precipice of something special now. There is an abundance of young talent in Philly.

Here are the top 10 athletes in Philadelphia pro sports, 25-years-old or younger.

10. Dario Saric, 23

 

dario saric

Dario Saric #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dario Saric is only 23-years-old. He averaged 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 26.3 minutes per game as a rookie, reaching the NBA all-rookie first team. Saric shot 31.1-percent from three, not a terrific clip by any means, but for a rookie coming overseas it’s an underrated number.

Saric is 10th on this list because with other great players on his own team (coming later on this list), he doesn’t project to be a star necessarily. Plus, his name is constantly popping up in trade rumors, so you never know. But he’s a fan favorite in Philadelphia already.

9. Scott Kingery, 23

 

Scott Kingery

Scott Kingery (Credit – Austin Sullivan/Reading Fightin Phils)

Kingery is the Phillies’ prospect flavor of the month. The 23-year-old second baseman was recently called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He’s 4-13 with two homers and five RBI’s in three games with the IronPigs.

8. Derek Barnett, 21

 

Derek Barnett

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 27: (L-R) Derek Barnett of Tennessee poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #14 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Barnett was the Eagles’ first-round pick this year and hopes to give opposing offensive lines problems for years to come. The 6’3″, 250-pound defensive end broke Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee, racking up 33 in three seasons.

7. Ivan Provorov, 20

 

Ivan Provorov

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 14: Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers fires a shot against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on December 14, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Provorov was the Flyers’ No. 7 overall pick in 2015 and put together a relatively impressive rookie campaign last season, playing in all 82 games.

6. Jordan Hicks, 25

 

jordan hicks

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 1: Jordan Hicks #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts along with Malcolm Jenkins #27 after an interception in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hicks is entering his third season with the Eagles, poised to become the leader of one of the league’s top defensive fronts. Hicks has recorded seven interceptions in his first 24 NFL games and is regarded as one of the best cover linebackers in the NFL. However, injury concerns keep him outside of the top five on this list.

5. Nolan Patrick, 18

 

gettyimages 800211238 Top 10 Philly Athletes Age 25 Or Younger

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 23: Nolan Patrick is interviewed after being selected second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The sky’s the limit for Patrick, the Flyers’ second overall pick this year. The 6’2″, 200-pound power center was regarded by many as the best player in this year’s NHL draft.

4. Carson Wentz, 24

 

pedersonn wentz

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 23: Carson Wentz #11 and Head coach Doug Pederson fist bump during warmups before taking on the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ future hinges on Wentz, who is already 24 with veteran-like maturity. He checks all the boxes, there’s no doubt about that. Wentz just looks like a franchise quarterback.

However, there is some uncertainty in terms of just how good he’ll be, as Wentz struggled toward the end of last season.

 

3. Joel Embiid, 23

 

joel embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Embiid would be first on this list, but injury risk keeps him outside of the top-two. A 7’2″ center who can shoot three’s, make foul shots, and attack anyone or anything at anytime on Twitter is legendary.

Please stay healthy, Joel. Please.

2. Markelle Fultz, 19

 

Markelle Fultz

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: Markelle Fultz walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Fultz was the Sixers’ No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and clearly has the best offensive skills in the draft. Fultz will be ready to score immediately this season, a perfect complement to Ben Simmons — the No. 1 person on this list.

1. Ben Simmons, 20

 

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during the 2016 NBA Rookie Photoshoot at Madison Square Garden Training Center on August 7, 2016 in Tarrytown, New York. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

 

I’ve been saying it since day one: I think Ben Simmons is underrated, especially in Philadelphia. I don’t think we’re quite grasping how good this guy is going to be. Yes, he’s not a great outside shooter. But other than that? He’s elite at everything. Size, speed, in transition, ball handling, seeing the floor, and passing. He projects to be an above-average defender as well.

And what if he develops just an average three-point shot? Game over.

 

 

 

