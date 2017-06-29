BREAKING: Seth Williams Pleads Guilty In Corruption Case, Resigns As Philly DA

PD: 14-Year-Old Shot While Inside Car In New Castle County

June 29, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Delaware, Edgemoor, New Castle County, shooting

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was shot in Edgemoor overnight.

New Castle County Police say the girl was a passenger in a car with other juveniles when she was shot.

It happened at the intersection of Rysing Drive and South Cannon Road, just after midnight Thursday.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A reward of up to $20,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for violent crimes being investigated by this agency.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Sendek directly at JSendek@nccde.org or New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800.

 

