Pennsylvania Picks Medical Marijuana Program Dispensaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State regulators on Thursday announced the 27 entities that have been selected to operate dispensaries under Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, a program expected to be up and running next year.

The Health Department said not all of them are currently opting to run three locations, so for now there will be 52 dispensaries scattered around the state.

The agency posted online the winners’ applications and the locations where they will operate.

Office of Medical Marijuana director John Collins said the process was competitive, with hundreds of quality applicants.

The entities that were issued permits will have six months to become operational and can begin providing the drug to patients.

A Health Department spokeswoman said they will start to implement the business plans they outlined in their applications, addressing aspects of operations such as security, transportation and employee background checks.

The state government will conduct inspections.

Last week, the state awarded permits to 12 applicants to grow and process medical marijuana.

The Pennsylvania medical marijuana law allows people who suffer from a list of conditions to obtain the drug as pills, vapor, ointment or liquid, but not in smokeable form.

The state expects patients and caregivers to be able to register in September.

