Body Recovered On North Wildwood Beach Identified

June 29, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A body that washed up on a beach in North Wildwood on Sunday has been identified.

The body was identified as 24-year-old Ismail Ahmed Abdelmonem Ismail. His body was discovered on the beach between 24th and 25th Avenues around 9 p.m.

Police say they were able to identify the victim through fingerprint analysis by a joint investigation involving federal, state and county agencies.

Investigators found Ismail recently arrived in the U.S. from Egypt to work on the boardwalk.

The Medical Examiner’s Office classified the death as accidental drowning.

 

