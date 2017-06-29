MontCo Man Sentenced For Sexual Assault Against Child

BREAKING: Seth Williams Pleads Guilty In Corruption Case, Resigns As Philly DA

June 29, 2017 3:38 PM By Jim Melwert
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A Montgomery County man will spend at least a decade in prison for inappropriate contact with a girl, starting when she was 12-years-old.

30-year-old Andrew Wolf of Butler Pike is sentenced to 10-40 years in prison, a maximum agreed to by attorneys.

Wolf pleaded guilty last fall to rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and statutory rape for having sexual contact with the girl starting when she was 12 in many places, including Ambler Borough Park.

Wolf escorted by police following sentencing. (credit: Jim Melwert)

The victim took the stand at Wolf’s sentencing, telling the court Wolf manipulated her head and heart, but she said because of what Wolf did to her, she is stronger, adding “the little girl that was once stolen from me is finally reaching the surface.”

Prosecutor Stew Ryan praised the girl.

“Tremendous courage today in getting up and taking the opportunity to face the person who victimized her,” he said.

Judge Gary Silow also praised the girl’s courage as he told the 30-year-old Wolf that what he had done is shameful, adding that Wolf is lucky he’s only getting 10-40 years, as Silow said he would have sent him away for the rest of his life.

