Police: Man Broke Into Woman’s Bedroom, Asked To Stay Night

PALISADES PARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A man broke into her home. He went to lay next to her in bed. And then he asked her to spend the night.

Those are not the lines from a dramatic reading of a movie trailer.

Instead, those are the real life alleged actions of man in New Jersey, according to police.

Palisades Park police say the woman began screaming and the man then fled.

Authorities are on the lookout for the man and released a sketch of him Wednesday.

Police say three women described the man as slim, about 5-foot-10 and in his 20s. The sketch shows a man wearing thick, black-rimmed glasses.

Authorities say he’s responsible for several stalking incidents on June 18 in the town, just across the Hudson River from New York.

