NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man Broke Into Woman’s Bedroom, Asked To Stay Night

June 29, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: Palisades Park, Stalker

PALISADES PARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A man broke into her home. He went to lay next to her in bed. And then he asked her to spend the night.

Those are not the lines from a dramatic reading of a movie trailer.

Instead, those are the real life alleged actions of man in New Jersey, according to police.

18-Year-Old Injured In Delaware Shooting

Palisades Park police say the woman began screaming and the man then fled.

Authorities are on the lookout for the man and released a sketch of him Wednesday.

19-Year-Old Killed In Suspected Road Rage Incident In Chester County 

Police say three women described the man as slim, about 5-foot-10 and in his 20s. The sketch shows a man wearing thick, black-rimmed glasses.

Authorities say he’s responsible for several stalking incidents on June 18 in the town, just across the Hudson River from New York.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch