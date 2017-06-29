Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Bay Fourth Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a last-minute getaway between now and the fabulous fourth? KYW’s Jay Lloyd suggests a few days on the Chesapeake Bay for crabs, music and fireworks.

Fireworks flare in the night sky over the northern Chesapeake from Havre de Grace to St. Michaels. This year, as the fourth falls on a Tuesday, the dramatic bursts begin on the First and stagger blast until Independence Day.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum kicks the holiday off with big band sounds and pyrotechnics Saturday on the St. Michaels waterfront. Havre de Grace follows on the 2nd with a parade and fireworks display. In Baltimore take a cruise on the Inner Harbor on the Fourth or as locals do, watch from land.

“I like it on Boston Street. There’s a park down there. Take a blanket. Throw it down there.”

Or try the eye filling Federal Hill. On the 3rd and 4th, the Annapolis waterfront is the spot. Also on the 3rd, find a perch in Rock Hall at a Harborside eatery or a buddy with boat.

—–

“Jay Lloyd’s Getaway” Main Page