Interview: Lindsey Buckingham On Linking Up Again With Christine McVie

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nobody does family feuding like Fleetwood Mac.

The legendary band is as famous for infighting as they are for their hits, a few decades worth of relationships and make ups to break ups that have fueled some of their best music and years of intrigue.

“It’s family right?” laughs Lindsey Buckingham over the phone in-between tour stops this week. “That’s what families do.”

“One thing that people may not quite get is that underneath all of that, and all of the turmoil there’s been all these years, the thing that really transcends and comes through in the music as well, is that there’s a lot of love.”

That love was strong enough to bring the family of Fleetwood Mac back together again in 2014 for their On With The Show tour. Their latest reunion featured the return of Christine McVie who had left the band in 1998. It was there that McVie and Buckingham began working on the songs that would eventually make up the album they released together this month.

“There was a lot of chemistry that I think you could probably safely say that when people haven’t worked together for that amount of time it’s probably more often than not difficult to get that back” explains of Buckingham of the writing relationship he forged with McVie. “But for some reason for us it was better than ever.”

The result is the sunny and smart Buckingham McVie album, which manages to feel fresh and yet still very much a part of the Fleetwood Mac universe. In for an assist too are John McVie and Mick Fleetwood who play on some of the tracks.

It’s a rare feat, that Buckingham credits the band’s divergent paths in helping to create.

“I think you see a lot of bands or artists who have been doing this as long as we have who maybe begin to perhaps paint themselves into a corner a little bit. Chasing the brand if you will” says Buckingham. “I think if you look at my road that I have managed to somehow skirt a good portion of that by just pursuing the smaller scale projects where the growth and the risks still exist and the potential to keep defining yourself as an artist exist.”

Buckingham and McVie bring a mix of new music and Fleetwood Mac classics to The Mann Center For The Performing Arts on Friday June 30th in Philadelphia.

To hear much more from Lindsey Buckingham, check out the full interview above.